Coronavirus | Karnataka, A.P. record a steady rise in cases

Bengaluru

29 August 2020 23:42 IST

Andhra Pradesh adds over 10,000 cases for fourth day; Karnataka mortality is 115 in a day; Telangana tally up by 2,751 cases

There were 86,446 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, with 8,324 more people testing positive on Saturday, while total cases stood at 3,27,076.

In fresh mortality, 115 deaths were reported, taking total fatalities to 5,483.

Bengaluru Urban had the highest number of new cases at 2,993 on Saturday, as well as 25 new deaths and Ballari had 468 new cases.

Deaths were also reported from Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Hassan Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Mysuru, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir. Testing on Saturday - including Rapid Antigen Detection Test and RT-PCR - covered 72,684 samples.

For the fourth day in a row, Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 infections. It also recorded 82 more deaths on Saturday. The Health Department said 10,548 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 4,14,164 and the death toll to 3,796. There were 97,681 active cases.

Also, 62,024 samples were tested in the past day. Chittoor reported 15 deaths and its tally, already the highest among districts, was close to 400. Nellore reported 11 deaths, East Godavari and West Godavari eight each, Anantapur, Kurnool and Guntur six each, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam five each and Vizianagaram and Srikakulam four new deaths each. Kadapa and Krishna recorded two deaths each. East Godavari and Nellore reported 1,096 and 1,038 cases respectively.

Telangana’s tally was 1,20,166 as 2,751 more tested positive on Friday. Nine more patients died, taking the toll to 808. The new cases included 432 from Greater Hyderabad, 192 from Karimnagar, 185 from Rangareddy, 147 from Nalgonda, 132 from Khammam, 128 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 113 from Nizamabad, 111 from Suryapet and 101 from Warangal Urban. On Friday, 62,300 tests were conducted.

Kerala reported 2,397 cases and 2,225 recoveries on Saturday. The case burden rose to 71,701. The State’s COVID-19 toll rose to 280, with the Health department confirming six more deaths, in Kasaragode, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kollam from earlier in the week.

Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the epidemic was moving along predicted lines. The patient numbers were yet to show any unusual spike, because of care and vigil. Thiruvananthapuram reported 408 cases, Malappuram 379, Kollam 234, Thrissur 225, Kasaragode 198, Alappuzha 175, Kozhikode 152, Kottayam 139, Ernakulam 136, Palakkad 133, Kannur 95, Pathanamthitta 75, Idukki 27 and Wayanad 21 cases.

