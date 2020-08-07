Coronavirus | Karnataka and A.P. face challenge of fatalities

Andhra Pradesh toll of 89 deaths a new high; Karnataka’s one-day toll is 101; Telangana again records over 2,000 cases

Telangana registered 2,207 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a new high that took the total number of positive cases to 75,257. Twelve patients died and the total for fatalities was 601. The total active cases on Thursday were 21,417 with 1,136 more people declared recovered, adding up to a total of 53,239 recoveries. Greater Hyderabad continued to 532 cases. Rangareddy had 196 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 136 while Warangal Urban district added 142 cases. Kamareddy (96), Karimnagar (93), Nizamabad (89), Jogulamba-Gadwal (87) and Khammam (85) showed a gradual increase.

The government bulletin issued on Friday said 23,495 samples were collected on Thursday, and total samples stood at 5.66 lakh.

Kerala on Friday reported 1,251 new cases. Of these, 1,080 were locally acquired infections, and 73 had no epidemiological link.

While the cumulative case burden touched 31,700, there were 12,411 patients in hospitals. Till date, 19,151 persons had recovered.

Five more deaths, from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kannur, were added to the State’s official toll by the Health Department on Friday, taking it to 102.

Thiruvananthapuram district reported 289 cases on Friday, all except two being locally acquired infections.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that containment measures had been strengthened and police were implementing regulations, but it would take 10 days for any change to be visible.

The new cases were in Kasaragod with 168, Kozhikode 149, Malappuram 143, Palakkad 123, Ernakulam 82, Alappuzha 61, Wayanad 55, Pathanamthitta 39, Kottayam 37, Kollam 36, Thrissur 33, Idukki 23 and Kannur 13. Kerala tested 27,608 samples in a day.

Andhra Pradesh’s tally passed the two-lakh mark on Friday, and the State witnessed the biggest spike of 89 deaths in a day. There was an addition of 10,171 cases. It became the only State to witness one-lakh infections in 11 days. The overall tally was 2,06,960 and the death toll 1,842. East Godavari (28,850 cases), Kurnool (24,679), Anantapur (22,273) and Guntur (20,236) were the worst hit. New case tallies and deaths in the past day: Kurnool (1,331, 5), East Godavari (1,270, 7), Anantapur (1,100, 9), Chittoor (980, 10), Nellore (941,9), Visakhapatnam (852, 5), Guntur (817, 9), Kadapa (596, 7), West Godavari (548, 9), Vizianagaram (530, 3), Srikakulam (449, 3), Krishna (420, 6) and Prakasam (337, 7).

Karnataka reported 101 deaths on Friday, its toll touching 2,998. The State recorded 6,670 new cases. Of the 77,686 active cases, 678 were in ICUs. Bengaluru Urban reported 2,147 cases. As many as 43,553 tests were conducted within a day.

