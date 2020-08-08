Karipur plane crash: Three relief flights operated from Mumbai, New Delhi

NEW DELHI

Three relief flights were operated in the early hours of Saturday from Mumbai and New Delhi to ferry family members of the two pilots, investigation teams as well as the top brass of Air India.

A flight departed from Mumbai to Kozhikode at 6 a.m., along with the relatives of the pilots who succumbed to their injuries — Captain Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar. They were accompanied by Air India’s aircraft recovery team, flight safety team and ground personnel who will coordinate with various rescue agencies.

Two flights from New Delhi also left for Kozhikode early on Saturday, along with the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India and the CEO of Air India Express. Officials from the safety regulatory body DGCA and the probe agency Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau were also on the flight.

Seventeen people were killed and scores injured when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala late on Friday night while landing in heavy rain.