Kargil war veteran declared foreigner: Assam Police discharge ex-soldier Sanaullah from service

Mohammad Sanaullah, the retired Army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) who was declared a foreigner by a Foreigners Tribunal in Assam’s Kamrup district on May 23 and sent to a detention camp in Goalpara, has been discharged by the Assam Police from service.

The ex-serviceman had been appointed as a Sub-Inspector of the State police’s Border wing after retiring from the Army as an Honorary Captain in 2017. The Border wing is tasked with detecting, detaining and deporting foreigners.

On May 29, the office of the Special Director General of Police (Border) issued an order in reference to Mr. Sanaullah having been declared a foreign national of “post-March 25, 1971 stream”. The Assam Accord of 1985 seeks deportation of foreigners or illegal migrants who entered the State after March 24, 1971.

“Hence, Md Sanaullah... is shown discharge from service with effect from the date of order, i.e., May 23, 2019, and is deprived from all the facilities as Govt. servant henceforth,” the police said in an order signed by a Superintendent of police.

“Since the Foreigners Tribunal declared him as a foreigner, the police discharged him as per the law,” said Sahidul Islam, Mr. Sanaullah’s advocate. “However, we filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court on Friday challenging the order passed by the tribunal,” he added.