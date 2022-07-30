India

Kargil war | Point 5140 named as ‘Gun Hill’

A view of Point 5140 near Drass, in Kargil. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives
PTI Srinagar July 30, 2022 16:25 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 16:25 IST

To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Opersation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as ‘Gun Hill’, a defence spokesman said on July 30.

“The Regiment of Artillery, with lethal and accurate firepower, was able to have a telling effect on the enemy troops and their defences, including Point 5140, which was the key factor in the early completion of operations in the 1999 Kargil war,” he said.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General T. K. Chawla, Director General of Artillery, at Kargil War Memorial, Drass, the spokesman said, adding veteran gunners who had participated in the operation were present on the occasion.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps, also laid a wreath on the solemn occasion, he said.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of veterans from all artillery regiments, which got the honour title “KARGIL” in Operation Vijay. Serving officers of the gunner fraternity were also present during the event, he added.

