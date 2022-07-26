India

Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of extraordinary valour of armed forces: Prez Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu during her oath ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi on July 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi July 26, 2022 09:26 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 09:26 IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of extraordinary valour of the armed forces, and people will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

Also Read | Untold stories of the Kargil War

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. The country will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind," Ms. Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the Kargil war.

