Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of extraordinary valour of armed forces: Prez Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu during her oath ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi on July 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 26, 2022 09:26 IST

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of extraordinary valour of the armed forces, and people will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. Advertisement Advertisement The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory. Also Read | Untold stories of the Kargil War "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. The country will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind," Ms. Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the Kargil war.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.