Kargil Vijay Diwas | Congress says valour of martyrs will inspire generations

The Congress on July 26 paid tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying their unflinching courage and valour shall inspire generations.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Mr. Kharge greeted the valiant soldiers of the armed forces, their families and all the fellow Indians.

"Salutations to the martyrdom of our bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice defending our motherland in the Kargil War. We are proud of them. Their unflinching courage and valour shall inspire generations," Mr. Kharge said in a tweet.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the Kargil heroes. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, salutations to all the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting India's border. The country will always be indebted to them," Mr. Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the amazing valour and determination of the brave sons of the country.

"It was on this day that the bravehearts of Mother India had hoisted the tricolour after driving the enemies out of Kargil on the strength of their indomitable courage," the party said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The whole country is proud of the heroes dedicated to protecting the motherland," the Congress said.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's win over its neighbour.

