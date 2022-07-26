Kargil Vijay Diwas a symbol of country's pride: PM Modi

“My salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland, Prime Minister Modi said on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

July 26, 2022 10:27 IST

July 26 is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 saluted the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. Advertisement Advertisement The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war. Also Read Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of extraordinary valour of armed forces: President Droupadi Murmu "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

