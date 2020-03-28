Karan Singh lauds Modi’s lockdown decision

Former Rajya Sabha member Karan Singh on Friday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to fight COVID-19 by announcing a 21-day lockdown and asked every citizen to support it.

“The slew of measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the 21-day lockdown, are to be commended and supported by every citizen. What is needed is that on the one hand the effective implementation of support projects for the weak and vulnerable sections — particularly the daily wagers — announced by the Finance Minister and, on the other, each citizen meticulously following the lockdown and social distancing instructions,” Dr. Singh said in a statement.

It is only when the nation rallies as one that the Prime Minister’s commendable effort to eradicate the threat of coronavirus will bear fruit, Dr. Singh said.

The former parliamentarian also asked every citizen to pray to the divine powers for inner strength and courage to face the challenge before humanity.