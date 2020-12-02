Kappan case: SC questions locus standi of journalists’ union

Siddique Kappan. Photo: Special Arrangement

NEW DELHI

02 December 2020

We will overcome this ‘technical’ hitch by impleading his wife or daughter, says union

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the capacity or locus standi of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) to agitate the “rights of an accused”, Sidhique Kappan, who is charged with several offences, including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Show us any precedent where an association can agitate the rights of an accused... This is a criminal matter,” Chief Justice S.A. Bobde addressed senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for the KUWJ.

The journalists’ union said it would then overcome this ‘technical’ hitch by impleading the wife or daughter of Mr. Kappan as a party in the plea for his immediate release. The KUWJ said Mr. Kappan was its secretary and a journalist.

But the Bench remained sceptical saying it would still ask the KUWJ to approach the Allahabad High Court for relief.

Also Read Kerala scribes seek probe into Kappan’s detention

At this, Mr. Sibal said: “There have been occasions in the past when the Supreme Court has interfered... In the case of Arnab Goswami, this court interfered even when his bail application was pending.”

“Every case is different,” Chief Justice Bobde dismissed the submission.

Finally, the court listed the case next week.

Mr. Sibal said the FIR was ‘shocking’ to read and ex-facie false. An application filed by the KUWJ sought an independent enquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge into the “illegal arrest” of Mr. Kappan by the Uttar Pradesh Police on November 5 when he was en route to Hathras where a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered by four men.

The KUWJ has alleged that Mr. Kappan was beaten and tortured.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Uttar Pradesh, said though Mr. Kappan “claims to be a journalist, the identity card he showed belonged to Tejas, a newspaper which was closed in 2018”.

A State government affidavit filed through the senior superintendent of the Mathura district jail, where Mr. Kappan is lodged, described him as “the office secretary of the Popular Front of India (PFI)”.

The affidavit alleged that Mr. Kappan and three others were going to Hathras to create a “caste divide and disturb law and order”. It said they were found carrying “incriminating material”.

Mr. Mehta said he would be able to satisfy the court’s conscience with evidence.