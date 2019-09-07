National

Kapil Sibal takes a dig at courts

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The senior Congress lawyer has been part of Mr. Chidambaram’s legal defence team who has been arguing the INX-Media bribery case in the Supreme Court and the Special CBI court.

Former Law Minister Kapil Sibal, who represented his colleague and former Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram in court over the INX-Media bribery allegation, took a dig at the courts on Friday.

He said if courts relied on documents provided by investigative agencies as gospel truth, then pillars of truth would collapse. “Who will protect our fundamental freedoms? government? CBI?ED? Income Tax Authorities? Courts? ? ?” asked Mr. Sibal in a cryptic tweet.

“The day courts believe what ED, CBI say is gospel truth the pillars of freedom built in the Bhagwati to Venkatachaliah era will collapse. That day is not far away,” said Mr. Sibal.

The senior Congress lawyer has been part of Mr. Chidambaram’s legal defence team who has been arguing the INX-Media bribery case in the Supreme Court and the Special CBI court.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2019 6:38:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kapil-sibal-takes-a-dig-at-courts/article29356821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY