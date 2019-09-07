Kapil Sibal takes a dig at courts

Former Law Minister Kapil Sibal, who represented his colleague and former Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram in court over the INX-Media bribery allegation, took a dig at the courts on Friday.

He said if courts relied on documents provided by investigative agencies as gospel truth, then pillars of truth would collapse. “Who will protect our fundamental freedoms? government? CBI?ED? Income Tax Authorities? Courts? ? ?” asked Mr. Sibal in a cryptic tweet.

“The day courts believe what ED, CBI say is gospel truth the pillars of freedom built in the Bhagwati to Venkatachaliah era will collapse. That day is not far away,” said Mr. Sibal.

The senior Congress lawyer has been part of Mr. Chidambaram’s legal defence team who has been arguing the INX-Media bribery case in the Supreme Court and the Special CBI court.