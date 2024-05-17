Kapil Sibal elected  Supreme Court Bar Association president

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday. He would be serving the SCBA for the fourth time as its president.

He was previously elected the president of the lawyers’ body in 2001. He did two separate stints in the mid and the late 1990s.

Mr. Sibal would take over from the incumbent, senior advocate Adish C. Aggarwala.

Senior advocate Pradeep Rai was the runner-up.

Advocate Vikrant Yadav was elected SCBA secretary.

Mr. Sibal secured 1,066 votes and defeated Mr. Rai who polled 689 votes. Others who contested for the post include Priya Hingorani, Tripurari Ray, Neeraj Srivastava.

Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh posted on ‘X’ that “this is a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces”.