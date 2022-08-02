India

Kapil Sibal calls SC judgement on PMLA ‘flawed’, says will be misused to topple elected govts

Kapil Sibal. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi August 02, 2022 06:30 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 02:58 IST

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate's powers and reach of investigation, endorsed by a "clearly flawed" Supreme Court judgement, will be misused to topple elected governments and "destroy" India's federal structure.

His remarks came hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

"PMLA. ED's powers and reach of investigation, endorsed by a clearly flawed Supreme Court judgement, will be misused to topple elected governments and destroy our federal structure," Mr. Sibal said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court last Wednesday upheld the ED's powers relating to arrest, attachment of property involved in money laundering, search and seizure under the PMLA that were challenged by multiple petitioners.

