Kapil Sibal calls Modi, Shah for debate on CAA

Former Law Minister Kapil Sibal on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to an open debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accused them of “lying” on the newly amended citizenship law and described them as a “drag on democracy”.

At a press conference at Congress headquarters, Mr. Sibal said the government had told nine lies with regard to the CAA, the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (NPR).

“Neither the Constitution nor the citizenship law talks about religion being a criterion for granting citizenship. This is happening for the first time. This is the first lie,” said Mr. Sibal who cited eight other instances where the government’s claims have been contradicted by the facts.

He also referred to the Prime Minister’s speech at Delhi’s Ram Lila Maidan on December 22 in which he had claimed that his government never discussed NRC.

“On June 20 last year, President of India in his address to the joint session of Parliament said that the government has decided to implement the NRC on a priority basis in areas affected by infiltrators,”Mr Sibal said.

Referring to IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath’s comment that the Indian economy was being a drag on global economy, Mr. Sibal said,“So, our growth is a drag on the global economy, the actions of Prime Minister and the Home Minister are a drag on democracy — that is the reality of India”.

He alleged that the Centre was only busy destabilising Opposition governments and replacing them with BJP governments in States and welcomed the Supreme Court’s order that disqualification petitions against lawmakers should be decided within a time frame.

“No Speaker can delay deciding a matter and the delay cannot be more than three months...This means that the Tamil Nadu Assembly also, where speaker has not decided, will have to decide within three months. It also means that in many other States, where people have moved from one party to another partyand against whom disqualification petitions are pending including Goa, will have to decide these matters in the next three months.This will change the political scenario of India,”asserted the Congress leader.