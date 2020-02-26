Kapil Mishra’s controversial speech played in Delhi High Court

Kapil Mishra. file photo Sushil Kumar Verma

The video clip of an “inflammatory” speech by BJP leader Kapil Mishra was played in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday for police officers, during the hearing on a plea for FIRs against those who incited violence in North-East Delhi.

The petition has been moved by human rights activist Harsh Mander, who has also sought an independent enquiry into the incidents of violence. It is being heard by a Bench of Justices S. Muralidhar and Talwant Singh.

Terming the situation “very unpleasant,” Justice Muralidhar took note of the urgency of the issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who has been authorised by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor to appear in the court, sought time till Thursday, submitting that he was not aware of the facts.

Justice Murlidhar said it was asking the questions, only as his position as an officer of the court. There were videos that hundreds of people had watched, he said, asking if the Solicitor General still thought that it was not an urgent matter.

Mr. Mehta said he had not watched the videos. Justice Muralidhar also asked a police officer present in the court if he had watched the video clips.

The officer said he had seen two videos, but not that of Mr. Mishra, at which the court expressed concern stating that he was appalled by the state of affairs of the Delhi Police.

Justice Muralidhar then ordered for the video clip of Mr. Mishra’s impugned speech to be played. The police officer identified a Sub-Inspector in the video.

Justice Muralidhar then gave the speech’s transcript to Mr. Mehta, who sought time to go through the same.

The court asked the Solicitor General, who has asked that the Central government be impleaded, to advice the Police Commissioner on the issue. The hearing will continue post lunch.