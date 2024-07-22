GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kanwariyas vandalise car, thrash occupants on highway in Uttar Pradesh after it brushes past one of them

The group of devotees claimed that a ‘kanwar’ belonging to one of them had been rendered impure because the car had touched it

Published - July 22, 2024 03:29 pm IST - Muzaffarnagar

PTI
Image only for representational purposes

Image only for representational purposes | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A car was vandalised and its occupants thrashed by 'kanwariyas' who claimed that it had brushed against them here on the Haridwar-Delhi national highway, police said on July 22 on the first day of the annual kanwar yatra.

The group of devotees claimed that a 'kanwar' belonging to one of them had been rendered impure because the car had touched it near the Bajheri cut under the Chhapar area of the district late Sunday.

A police officer, however, said no kanwariya came forward to confirm whether his kanwar came in contact with the car.

A 'kanwar' is a pot filled with water from the Ganga River, hung on a decorated bamboo stick. The stick is balanced by 'kanwariyas' on their shoulders as they take the holy water back home to be offered to Lord Shiva.

The yatra commenced on the first day of Sawan (Shravan) on Monday and will culminate on August 2.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sab said the damaged vehicle has been seized and efforts are being made to identify its driver and passengers. CCTV camera footage of the area is also being examined, he said.

