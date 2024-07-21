GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kanwariyas don’t check faith of those who serve them: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary

RLD leader and Union Minister said it seemed the order had not been thought through, and the way out could be to not implement it strictly; he suggested the order was impractical but the vegetarian and non-vegetarian categorisation made sense

Updated - July 21, 2024 10:11 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 10:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Anuj Kumar
A fruit seller displaying the municipal board certificate of registration on the Delhi-Meerut highway.

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on July 21 came out against the Uttar Pradesh Government’s diktat asking owners of eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to put up their nameplates on their shops, stalls and carts.

Speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar before the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Mr. Chaudhary, whose party is the only ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in western U.P., said the Kanwar Yatra should not be linked to caste or religion.

‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ soul of BJP, but we support U.P. govt. order on Kanwar Yatra, says Minority Morcha chief

“People of all religions come out to serve the kanwars during this holy period. The kanwars don’t check the faith of those serving them and those serving them consider the stops made by the kanwars a blessing,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

Suggesting that the order was impractical, Mr. Chaudhary said that there could be multiple owners and a franchisee’s faith could be different from that of the brand’s owner. He wondered what the outlets of McDonald and Burger King in Khatauli (in Muzaffarnagar) would write on their nameplate.

When asked what advice he would give to his alliance partner, Mr. Chaudhary said he felt the decision had been taken without thinking it through, and now that the decision had been taken, they were sticking to it. “It happens with governments. There is still time. Maybe the decision is not implemented strictly. I see the administration is not putting pressure. The decision to display the nameplate should be left to the owner,” he said.

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra eateries row: Muzaffarnagar order now extends across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

He said vegetarian and non-vegetarian categorisation made sense. “The kanwars should know that the ingredients and process of making food are vegetarian. It is immaterial who is preparing it. Many Muslims are vegetarians and many Hindus eat meat,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

Political observers say Mr. Chaudhary’s disagreement with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government’s line ahead of bypolls could have repercussions in western U.P. It appears the RLD does not want to face the wrath of Muslims, who helped it win the Meerapur seat in Muzaffarnagar district in 2022. The party also wants to contest from Kundarki in Moradabad, another seat where the Muslim vote is decisive. 

Meanwhile, in Muzaffarnagar, posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan: No Hindu Musalman’ written on them have surfaced in some places. Local party sources said there had been no directive from the party’s senior leadership and “some enthusiastic party workers” might have put up the posters to “remain in news”.

A liquor shop covered with curtains in Ghaziabad. 

Most eatery and dhaba owners with long-term business interests in the region quickly followed the order because many of them either did not have or did not properly display the mandatory registration certificate of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration, where the kind of food served at the eating joint is clearly mentioned. “Criticising the order would mean inviting official scrutiny,” an owner said, requesting anonymity.

Stall and cart owners who keep shifting base have expressed concern. Upendra Kumar, who runs an Amritsari naan and chhola kulcha stall in Muradnagar near Ghaziabad said policemen asked him to change the flex board to have ‘shuddh shakahari’ (pure vegetarian) on it. “I don’t have the money to change the flex board. So I have taken a print-out and pasted it. But I am not sure whether onion in my chhole would count as pure vegetarian. I have to keep them because some customers insist on it,” he said.

Nearby, Kuldeep, who runs the Manu Food Stall said it was a “four-five-day drama”. “Once the road gets blocked because of the movement of kanwars, we have to anyway move out. The problem is that the order means more visits from constables, which in turn means more free plates,” he said.

In Modinagar, Aman, who sells mangoes from a cart, said he had told policemen that most customers paid him by UPI, where his identity was clearly visible, “but they (the officials) still insist on making my identity clear”.

Mohd Chand, also a vendor, said he had argued that he had brought mangoes from the orchard of a Hindu farmer, “but when the officials advised me not to argue, I laminated the municipal board’s license and put it on top of the mangoes. Kyon, bhaisahib, ab kya musalman aam main bhi ghus gaya? (Sir, has Muslim entered into mango as well?),” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has also started covering liquor shops with curtains, carefully leaving their signboards visible.

