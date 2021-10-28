Kanpur businessman’s death: SC agrees to urgently list plea for hearing

The 36-year-old businessman had died after being allegedly assaulted by the police at a Gorakhpur hotel during a raid.

The Supreme Court on October 28 agreed to urgently list for hearing a plea made by the wife of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta, who died from injuries sustained after being allegedly thrashed by the police in his Gorakhpur hotel room.

In an urgent mentioning made before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, Meenakshi Gupta’s lawyer said the Uttar Pradesh Government had recommended the case for investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, the agency was yet to take over the probe.

“The lady is running from pillar-to-post,” the lawyer submitted.

He submitted that a blood-soaked cloth was found under the bed in the hotel room, and asked how the police investigators had missed so obvious an object.

The advocate urged the CJI to post the case on October 29 for hearing.

The 36-year-old businessman had died after being allegedly assualted by the police at a Gorakhpur hotel during a raid.

The Uttar Pradesh Government had recommended a CBI investigation into the case earlier in October.

A Special Investigation Team is carrying on the probe till the Central agency takes over.