Kanjhawala case | Delhi police add murder charges against six accused

The Delhi Police on January 17 added IPC section 302, relating to murder, to the FIR against six accused in the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

“After collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, the police has added section 302 IPC to the FIR. Further investigation in the case is in progress,” said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order).

While section 304 of the IPC is applied in cases of ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’, section 302 of IPC is applied for ‘murder’. A murder offence may attract death penalty or imprisonment for life and fine.

The development comes a day after the police told a sessions court that they are in the process of invoking the murder section in the case.

Anjali Singh was killed after a car hit her scooter in the early hours of New Year’s day and she was dragged under it for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala before the occupants of the car abandoned her body.

The police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2.

Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh Bharadwaj and Ankush Khanna, Amit’s brother. While Ankush had surrendered and was released on bail the next day, Mr. Bhardwaj was arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ashutosh was granted bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000. Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar orally observed that Ashutosh’s role started after the offence. A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Six of the seven accused were initially charged under Section 304 related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The offence attracts life imprisonment or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, besides fine.

Anjali’s parents and relatives had also staged a protest outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding justice for their daughter.

They had demanded that section 302 should be added to the FIR, alleging that the accused continued driving the car despite knowing that the woman was beneath their car.

