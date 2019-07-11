Kanimozhi slams govt for employing manual scavengers in Railways

“Modernisation of the railways does not matter if the employment of manual scavengers continue. There are about 95,000 people engaged in the work through contractual employment without any safety gear,” said DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi while speaking during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the demand for grants for the Railway Ministry 2019-20.

She quoted a railway committee report that claims accounting in railways is neither scientific nor accurate. “Will private sector invest if this is the case. There is no track record of PPP model working. Southern Railways is neglected and this is evident by the fact that there is a gap of ₹1290 crore in allocated and received funds. There is also an urgent need to complete the line along the eastern coast announced in 2011, and 12 other projects that lay abandoned including the renaming of the Erode railway station to Thanthai Periyar railway station,” she said.

Stating that even among the southern states Kerala is neglected, P.K. Kunhalikutty of IUML said: “Even if Kerala is not a part of your political map, it should be so on the railway map. The issue of Kanjikode coach factory, which is in a limbo, must be addressed.”

“Cyclone Fani has devastated the city of Puri. Its railway station is also devastated,” said BJD MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, seeking the urgent intervention of the Central Government.