Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu raises the lack of adequate sanitation facilities for women

Updated - July 25, 2024 01:26 am IST

Published - July 24, 2024 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DMK MP Dr. Kanimozhi NVN Somu

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu raised concern over the lack of adequate sanitation facilities such as toilets for women in educational institutions and workplaces across the country.

Though the number of women in the spheres of education and workforce was on the rise, the provision of adequate toilet facilities for them was still sadly lacking, she said in the Rajya Sabha. Women workers formed a large proportion of the workforce in the unorganised sector but most workplaces lacked basic sanitation facilities and toilets.

The lack of access to proper sanitation facilities, separate and clean toilets and clean water not only affected the physical health of women but also their self esteem, dignity and safety, making it difficult for them to participate in the workforce and contribute to the economic development of the country.

Noting that this was an urgent issue that needed to be addressed, she said that improving access to toilets and clean water and ensuring adequate hygiene facilities in workplaces would help to empower women and promote gender equality. Dr. Kanimozhi urged the Union government to address the issue immediately.

Chennai - Bengaluru Expressway

Meanwhile, in a reply to an unstarred question raised by Dr. Kanimozhi on Wednesday regarding various ongoing National Highway projects in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the 261.7 km Chennai - Bengaluru Expressway project, which included a length of 105.7 km in Tamil Nadu, was at various stages of implementation.

The ₹7,525 crore project, which passes through seven districts -- three in Tamil Nadu (Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Vellore), Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and three in Karnataka (Kolar, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban), faced initial delays due to some issues including land acquisition and delay in fixing compensation.

As per the revised schedule the entire stretch in Tamil Nadu would be completed by March 2025, the Minister said.

