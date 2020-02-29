Kanhaiya will come out unscathed: CPI

New Delhi

29 February 2020 21:27 IST

‘AAP govt. bowed to political pressure and granted permission to prosecute him’

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi sanctioned the prosecution of former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in a sedition case, the Communist Party of India (CPI) said that it would fight the case legally and politically.

In a statement, CPI general secretary D. Raja said the party was confident that Mr. Kumar, a member of its national executive, would come out unscathed as the charges were false and politically motivated. “It is unfortunate that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has succumbed to political pressure and granted permission to prosecute Kanhaiya. It may be recalled here that the Chief Minister himself has in the beginning said that there is no case of sedition against Kanhaiya and videos were doctored. We are yet to ascertain why this sudden change of heart has happened,” Mr. Raja said.

Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram joined the CPI in protest.

Advertising

Advertising

He said on Twitter that the Kejriwal government was “no less ill-informed than the Centre” in its understanding of the sedition law.

“Delhi Government is no less ill-informed than the central government in its understanding of sedition law. I strongly disapprove of the sanction granted to prosecute Mr. Kanhaiya Kumar and others for alleged offences under sections 124A and 120B of IPC,” the former Home Minister said.

The sanction was granted by the Delhi government on February 20, Mr. Chidambaram said. The Delhi police filed a chargesheet at a city court against Mr. Kumar and others last year, saying he was leading a procession and allegedly supported seditious slogans at an event in February 2016.