Kanhaiya Kumar’s exit was expected: CPI

New Delhi

05 October 2021 19:05 IST

Party plans week-long protests condemning killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri

At a three-day meeting of the national council of the Communist Party of India (CPI), party members said former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar’s exit from the organisation was largely expected.

Mr. Kumar, who was a member of the CPI’s national executive, recently joined the Congress.

Sources said Mr Kumar’s exit was not one of the subjects of the agenda, though many members expressed their views on it. Members pointed out that he was directly promoted to party’s national executive and fielded as its candidate in the Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai, Bihar. The members blamed Mr. Kumar’s lack of ideological and political commitment for his exit.

The next party congress will be held from 14 to 18, October, 2022 in Vijayawada.

The party has planned week-long protests across the country condemning the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. It demanded the arrest of the Minister and his son concerned. It wanted the government to institute a judicial probe into the violence. It reiterated the demand to withdraw the three Central farm laws that had led to a prolonged agitation by farmers’ groups.

A report presented by party general secretary D. Raja at the council meeting said the BJP-RSS combine was aggressively pursuing the Hindutva agenda. The Constitution was systematically subverted by redefining and altering the fundamental tenets of Indian state that constitute the secular and welfare state as defined by the Constitution, it alleged. The recently announced monetary pipeline policy to raise ₹6,40,000 crore was nothing but selling public property to boost private interest and the CPI strongly opposed such anti-people economic policies, it added.