Kanhaiya Kumar, Pawan Khera among ‘Bharat Yatris’ to walk 3,500 km during Congress’ foot march

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will flag off the yatra with a rally from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in the evening of September 7.

PTI New Delhi
September 01, 2022 01:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Pawan Khera and former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla feature in a tentative list of "Bharat Yatris", who will walk throughout the 3,500-km stretch of the party's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir "Bharat Jodo Yatra" starting September 7.

Former Youth Congress president Keshav Chandra Yadav and Vaibhav Walia, secretary of the communication department of the Uttarakhand Congress, besides a host of other young leaders will walk all along the yatra.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will flag off the yatra with a rally from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in the evening of September 7.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi will also walk for most part of the yatra while taking breaks for canvassing for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Congress has drawn up a tentative list that features 117 leaders categorised as "Bharat Yatris".

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Chairman of the yatra organising committee Digvijaya Singh had earlier explained the concept of Bharat Yatris, saying they will walk the entire stretch of 3,500 km passing through 12 States.

Kanhaiya Kumar is a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and Mr. Khera is the chairman of the Congress's media department.

A number of women workers and leaders of the party will also be Bharat Yatris, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress
politics
political parties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app