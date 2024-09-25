Kangana withdraws remark calling for bringing back farm laws, expresses regret

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) withdrew her remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021, and said those were her personal opinions and did not represent the party's stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor-politician said she must remember that she is not only an artiste but also a BJP member now and her statements should be in line with her party's policies.

She said she might have disappointed many with her statements on the contentious laws which she regretted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has also distanced itself from the Mandi MP's statement.

In a post on X, Ms. Ranaut wrote, "My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills." She also posted a video statement on X in which she said, "When farmers' laws were proposed, several of us had supported them. But with great sensitivity and sympathy, our respected prime minister had withdrawn those laws." "I must remember that now I am not only an artiste but also a member of the BJP and my opinion should not be personal but the stand of the party," she said. "I regret if I left anybody disappointed with my words and opinions. I take my words back," she said in the 68-second clip.

Speaking at an event in Mandi district on Tuesday (September 24, 2024), she said the three farm laws faced protests only in some States.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some States, they object to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had said.

She said the country is on the path of progress and restoring the farm laws would ensure better financial stability and growth for farmers, ultimately benefiting the agricultural sector.

The Congress alleged that the remarks are an indication that the ruling party was making efforts to bring back the three laws and asserted that Haryana will give a befitting reply to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Ranaut's remark came at a time when political parties are preparing for the assembly polls in Haryana slated on October 5. Haryana had witnessed major protests by farmers, especially at Delhi borders, demanding that the three laws be repealed.

The laws were eventually withdrawn by the Modi government in 2021.

Last month also, the BJP had to distance itself from Ms. Ranaut's disparaging remarks about the farmers' protest when she had said that bodies were found hanging and rapes were committed during the agitation against the farm laws.

The BJP had denounced her remarks and made it clear she is neither permitted nor authorised to comment on the party's policy matters.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Kangana Ranaut to not make any statement of this kind in future," the ruling party had said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.