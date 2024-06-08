GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kangana Ranaut slap: Shabana Azmi says security personnel should not take law in their hands

Shabana Azmi said though she has "no love lost" for Kangana Ranaut, she would not join people who are celebrating the "slap".

Published - June 08, 2024 12:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi

File picture of Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi | Photo Credit: ANI

Cinema veteran Shabana Azmi on Saturday came out in support of actor-politician Kangana Ranaut after she was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable, saying security officials should not take law into their hands.

Ms. Ranaut, in a video message on Thursday, said she was hit in the face and abused by the constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport.

In a post on X, Ms. Azmi said though she has "no love lost" for Ms. Ranaut, she wouldn't join people who are celebrating the "slap".

"I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating 'the slap'. If security personnel start taking law into their hands, none of us can be safe," Ms. Azmi wrote.

Ms. Azmi's husband, veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, has filed a defamation case against Ms. Ranaut over her remarks that he had threatened her. The case is still in court.

In her video message, Ms. Ranaut said she was hit in the face and abused by a CISF constable, who appeared to be upset with the actor over her stance on the farmer protests, during security check at the Chandigarh airport.

The ugly fracas broke out two days after she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Kulwinder Kaur, the accused CISF personnel, has been suspended and an investigation has been launched. The CISF, tasked with providing security at airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.