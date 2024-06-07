GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kangana Ranaut slap: CISF constable says her mother was at farmer’s protest

The BJP Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by the CISF constable when she was on her way to Delhi to attend a meeting of the NDA

Published - June 07, 2024 09:18 am IST - Chandigarh

ANI
File picture of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

File picture of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on June 6, 2024, has said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed.

"She (Kangana) stated that the farmers are sitting there for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." the constable said.

Election results 2024: It’s a clean sweep for BJP in Himachal; Congress makes a mark in Assembly bypolls

Ms. Ranaut was allegedly slapped by the constable when she was on her way to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), scheduled for today.

The CISF has suspended the constable and investigation is under way.

"It is unfortunate whatever has happened. For a security person to behave like this at Chandigarh airport is very unfortunate. Investigation will be done and I have got information that the security person has been suspended," BJP leader Jairam Thakur said. Reacting to the Kangana Ranaut slap incident, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh called it "unfortunate."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that action will be taken against the accused.

