ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana Ranaut denies allegations that she ate beef

April 09, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Ranaut denied that she eats beef or red meat, saying baseless rumours were being spread about her

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate from Mandi and actress Kangana Ranaut attends a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls in Mandi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Kangana Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha contestant from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, on April 8 dismissed allegations that she eats beef. Congress leader Vikramditya Singh has meanwhile crowned her “queen of controversy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Ranaut denied that she eats beef or red meat, saying baseless rumours were being spread about her. She wrote on ‘X’, “I don’t eat beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me. I have been advocating and promoting a yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now, such tactics to tarnish my image won’t work. My people know me, and they know that I am a proud Hindu, and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram.”

Also Read | Kangana slams Congress for remarks against her and Hema Malini, calls it ‘sick mentality’

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh had commented in Shimla about Ms. Ranaut “eating beef”. He said, “It’s a matter of record. She spoke about it on several occasions during interviews to Bollywood personalities and on talk shows., She admitted that she ate beef, but today if she is dismissing it, then all I can say is may Lord Ram gives her some wisdom.”

Mr. Singh, son of former Chief Minister the late Virbhadra Singh, and Pratibha Singh, current MP from Mandi is likely to be the party’s candidate against Ms. Ranaut in the Lok Sabha election from Mandi constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Asserting that Ms. Ranaut would lose the election, Mr. Singh said: “While she may be a good actor, she is also the queen of controversy.” He said she would have to answer for all the controversies during the election campaign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US