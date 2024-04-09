Kangana Ranaut denies allegations that she ate beef

April 09, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Kangana Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha contestant from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, on April 8 dismissed allegations that she eats beef. Congress leader Vikramditya Singh has meanwhile crowned her “queen of controversy”.

Ms. Ranaut denied that she eats beef or red meat, saying baseless rumours were being spread about her. She wrote on ‘X’, “I don’t eat beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me. I have been advocating and promoting a yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now, such tactics to tarnish my image won’t work. My people know me, and they know that I am a proud Hindu, and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram.”

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh had commented in Shimla about Ms. Ranaut “eating beef”. He said, “It’s a matter of record. She spoke about it on several occasions during interviews to Bollywood personalities and on talk shows., She admitted that she ate beef, but today if she is dismissing it, then all I can say is may Lord Ram gives her some wisdom.”

Mr. Singh, son of former Chief Minister the late Virbhadra Singh, and Pratibha Singh, current MP from Mandi is likely to be the party’s candidate against Ms. Ranaut in the Lok Sabha election from Mandi constituency.

Asserting that Ms. Ranaut would lose the election, Mr. Singh said: “While she may be a good actor, she is also the queen of controversy.” He said she would have to answer for all the controversies during the election campaign.