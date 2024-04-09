GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kangana Ranaut denies allegations that she ate beef

Ranaut denied that she eats beef or red meat, saying baseless rumours were being spread about her

April 09, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
BJP candidate from Mandi and actress Kangana Ranaut attends a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls in Mandi. File

BJP candidate from Mandi and actress Kangana Ranaut attends a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls in Mandi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Kangana Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha contestant from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, on April 8 dismissed allegations that she eats beef. Congress leader Vikramditya Singh has meanwhile crowned her “queen of controversy”.

Ms. Ranaut denied that she eats beef or red meat, saying baseless rumours were being spread about her. She wrote on ‘X’, “I don’t eat beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me. I have been advocating and promoting a yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now, such tactics to tarnish my image won’t work. My people know me, and they know that I am a proud Hindu, and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram.”

Also Read | Kangana slams Congress for remarks against her and Hema Malini, calls it ‘sick mentality’

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh had commented in Shimla about Ms. Ranaut “eating beef”. He said, “It’s a matter of record. She spoke about it on several occasions during interviews to Bollywood personalities and on talk shows., She admitted that she ate beef, but today if she is dismissing it, then all I can say is may Lord Ram gives her some wisdom.”

Mr. Singh, son of former Chief Minister the late Virbhadra Singh, and Pratibha Singh, current MP from Mandi is likely to be the party’s candidate against Ms. Ranaut in the Lok Sabha election from Mandi constituency.

Asserting that Ms. Ranaut would lose the election, Mr. Singh said: “While she may be a good actor, she is also the queen of controversy.” He said she would have to answer for all the controversies during the election campaign.

Related Topics

national politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.