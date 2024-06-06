Kangana Ranaut ‘slapped’ by woman CISF constable at Chandigarh airport

Actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut, who got elected as BJP’s Member of Parliament on Thursday alleged that she was slapped by a lady security personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Chandigarh Airport.

The Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district (Mohali) police confirmed to The Hindu that an incident of confrontation between Ms. Ranaut and CISF personnel has occurred.

The CISF has suspended the constable. A CISF official told The Hindu that they were in the process of filing an FIR against the constable.

“An incident of confrontation has come to our knowledge, however, the CISF at their level are probing the matter. We haven’t received a complaint. As soon as we receive a complaint, we will consider it on merit,” said a senior police officer.

The attack on Ms. Ranaut comes days after she won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. The Bollywood actor defeated her nearest Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh by over 74,000 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

I was hit, abused by CISF constable, worried about terrorism in Punjab: Kangana

Ms. Ranaut, after the incident in a video posted on “X” said “...the incident occurred at the Chandigarh airport during the security check. As I went through the security check, the lady CISF officer from adjacent cabin approached me and hit me and abused me. I asked her why did she do it, to which she replied that she supported the farmers’ protest. While I am safe, but my concern is that how shall we handle the growing terrorism in Punjab,”

In a video statement titled “Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab” posted on X, she said she was safe and fine but was concerned about terrorism increasing in Punjab.

