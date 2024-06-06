GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kangana Ranaut ‘assaulted’ by woman CISF constable at Chandigarh airport

The Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district (Mohali) police confirmed to The Hindu that an incident of confrontation between Ms. Ranaut and CISF personnel has occurred

Updated - June 06, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut claims assault by woman CISF guard at Chandigarh airport. Image credit: Twitter/PTI

BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut claims assault by woman CISF guard at Chandigarh airport. Image credit: Twitter/PTI

Actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut, who got elected as BJP’s Member of Parliament on June 6 allegedly had a confrontation with a lady security officer of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Chandigarh Airport.

The Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district (Mohali) police confirmed to The Hindu that an incident of confrontation between Ms. Ranaut and CISF personnel has occurred.

“An incident of confrontation has come to our knowledge, however, the CISF at their level are probing the matter. We haven’t received a complaint. As soon as we receive a complaint, we will consider it on merit,” said a senior police officer.

The attack on Ms. Ranaut comes days after she won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. The Bollywood actor defeated her nearest Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh by over 74,000 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

I was hit, abused by CISF constable, worried about terrorism in Punjab: Kangana

Actor and newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said she was hit on the face and abused by a CISF woman constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport while on her way to Delhi.

In a video statement titled “Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab” posted on X, she said she was safe and fine but was concerned about terrorism increasing in Punjab.

Ranaut, who issued the statement after landing in Delhi, said the constable came towards her from the side. “She hit me on the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmers’ protests.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Himachal Pradesh / Chandigarh (UT)

