Kanchenjunga Express train accident: Death toll rises to 10

The toll in the train accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district rose to 10, an official said on June 18.

Kanchanjungha Express train accident June 17 highlights

While eight bodies were brought to the State-run North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) after the accident on June 17 morning, two persons died during treatment, he said.

Union Railways Minster Ashwini Vaishnaw visits the injured in the hospital

Among the deceased was a six-year-old girl who was admitted to the hospital in a “critical condition”, doctor Sandip Sengupta, NBMCH’s dean of student affairs, told PTI-Video.

“The girl had fractures in her legs and a liver-spleen injury. She died while undergoing treatment,” he said.

Thirty-seven people were admitted to the hospital on June 17 following the accident, he said, adding that two of them went home after primary treatment.

“Three persons are in the trauma care unit. They underwent surgery. Few patients have fractures. Most of them have superficial injuries. Our challenge is to send them home in good health. Our team is working tirelessly,” Mr. Sengupta said.

A goods train rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani, 30 km from the New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri, on June 17 morning.

Kanchanjunga Express reaches Sealdah with nearly 850 passengers

The unaffected coaches of the Kanchanjunga Express, which was hit by a goods train near New Jalpaiguri, leaving 10 dead and several injured, arrived at Sealdah station in Kolkata on June 18 morning with nearly 850 passengers, according to an Eastern Railway official.

At least four rear coaches of the train were severely damaged in the collision at Rangapani, about 10 km from New Jalpaiguri station, on Monday morning.

“Around 800 to 850 passengers arrived at Sealdah at 3.16 a.m.,” ER spokesperson Kausik Mitra said.

The unaffected coaches began their onward journey from the accident site on June 17 afternoon.

The passengers were provided with medical facilities, food, and water at various stations, including Malda Town and Sealdah, he added.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, and Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Division Deepak Nigam were present at Sealdah station to help passengers reach home safely, Mr. Mitra said.

Train 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala, scheduled to reach Sealdah at 7.20 p.m. on June 17, arrived eight hours behind schedule.

The transport department provided 16 buses and 60 cars to transport passengers home, he added.

