Live

Kanchanjungha Express train accident LIVE updates: Five dead as passenger train rams into goods train in Bengal

DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance, said CM Mamata Banerjee

Updated - June 17, 2024 10:47 am IST

Published - June 17, 2024 10:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express was hit by a goods train in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on June 17, 2024.

Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express was hit by a goods train in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Several people were feared dead and several others injured after a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express train in Darjeeling district in West Bengal on June 17 morning. Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was Sealdah bound when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, located close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer - Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Track latest updates here:
  • June 17, 2024 10:40
    Five dead, over 25 injured in Sealdah Kanchenjunga Express train accident

    Five people were killed and about 30 others were injured after a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express train in Darjeeling district in West Bengal. According to news agency ANI, two coaches of express train got derailed after a goods train collided with it from the rear.

    - Shiv Sahay Singh

  • June 17, 2024 10:24
    DM, SP, doctors, ambulances, disaster teams rush to site
  • June 17, 2024 10:23
    Visuals from the crash
  • June 17, 2024 10:22
    Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train near Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri

    The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on June 17 morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 a.m., the divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said.

    Read the report here

