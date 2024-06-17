Nine people, including seven passengers and two railway staffers, died and 41 others were injured after three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on June 17 morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district. In a statement, the Railway Ministry said nine people suffered grievous injuries and 32 simple or minor injuries. The injured have been shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, calling the incident in West Bengal tragic and stating his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. The three rear compartments derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train near Rangapani station, about 30 kilometres from North Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri station.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site and said the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) had started a probe into the cause of the accident. While ₹10 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased, ₹2.5 lakh would be provided to the grievously injured and ₹50,000 to those with minor injuries, Mr. Vaishnaw posted on X.

He confirmed that rescue operations have been completed.