GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanchanjungha Express train accident June 17 highlights: Goods train rams into express from behind in Bengal, 9 killed

9 dead, over 40 injured as goods train collides with Kanchanjungha Express in West Bengal

Updated - June 17, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 10:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express was hit by a goods train in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on June 17, 2024.

Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express was hit by a goods train in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This live is not closed. Click here for more updates.

Nine people, including seven passengers and two railway staffers, died and 41 others were injured after three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on June 17 morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district. In a statement, the Railway Ministry said nine people suffered grievous injuries and 32 simple or minor injuries. The injured have been shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, calling the incident in West Bengal tragic and stating his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. The three rear compartments derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train near Rangapani station, about 30 kilometres from North Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri station. 

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site and said the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) had started a probe into the cause of the accident. While ₹10 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased, ₹2.5 lakh would be provided to the grievously injured and ₹50,000 to those with minor injuries, Mr. Vaishnaw posted on X.

He confirmed that rescue operations have been completed. 

  • June 17, 2024 18:47
    ‘Railways totally parentless’: Mamata alleges Centre keen on only increasing fares

    Alleging that the railways have become “totally parentless”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that it was only keen on increasing fares and not improving passenger amenities. 

    “The railways have become totally parentless. Though the Ministry is there, the old glory is missing. Only beautification is being done, but they do not care about passenger amenities. They are only keen on hiking fares,” she claimed.

    “You will only see them talk big. They also do not take care of the railway officers, technical, safety, and security personnel. I am with the railway employees and officers,” she added.

    She criticised the Railway Ministry, alleging that it was not implementing the anti-collision system properly, which could reduce the impact of such accidents.

    “The number of train accidents has gone up. Accidents are not in anyone’s control, this is a fact. But, the railways is not implementing the anti-collision system properly,” she said. 

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 18:46
    Commissioner of Railway Safety will probe Kanchanjunga Express accident: Vaishnaw

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has started a probe into the cause of the accident in which a goods train rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express from behind in West Bengal’s Rangapani on Monday morning.

    Mr. Vaishnaw added that measures will be taken to prevent a recurrence of the circumstances that led to the accident..

    He stressed that restoring train operations on the critical route connecting northeast India with the rest of the country is a top priority for the railways.

    “The accident will be thoroughly investigated by the Commissioner of Railway Safety,” Mr. Vaishnaw told reporters at the accident site in Rangapani near New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri.

    Mr. Vaishnaw confirmed that rescue operations have been completed. 

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 18:45
    Documents show goods train driver not at fault, allowed to pass red signals

    The goods train that rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express between Ranipatra Railway Station and Chattar Hat Junction in West Bengal on Monday was allowed to cross all red signals as the automatic signalling had “failed”, internal documents show.

    The document, a written authority called TA 912, was issued to the driver of the goods train by the station master of Ranipatra, authorising him to cross all red signals, a railway source said.

    “Automatic Signalling has failed and you are hereby authorized to pass all automatic signals between RNI (Ranipatra Railway Station) and CAT (Chattar Hat Junction),” says the authority letter.

    It also mentions that there are nine signals between RNI and CAT and authorises the goods train driver to cross all in speed, ignoring whether they are showing red or caution (yellow or double yellow).

    “The TA 912 is issued when there is no obstruction or any train on the line in the section, and it authorises the driver to cross red or caution signals. It is a matter of investigation why the station master did that. He might have been under the impression that the previous train crossed the station section and entered into another section,” the railway source explained.

    According to the source, the automatic signalling system between RNI and CAT was defective since 5.50 am Monday.

    “Train No. 13174 (Sealdah-Kanchanjunga Express) departed Rangapani station at 8:27 am and stopped between RNI and CAT. The reason for the stopping of the train is unknown” the source told PTI. 

  • June 17, 2024 18:43
    Railways Minister Vaishnaw visits accident site, assures ‘thorough investigation’

    ​​

    ​​

  • June 17, 2024 17:56
    U.P. CM Adityanath condoles loss of lives in West Bengal train accident

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a train accident in West Bengal. 

    In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Adityanath said, “The loss of life in the train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is extremely sad and heart-breaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured.” Those killed include the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train, and the guard of the passenger train, a senior railway official said. 

  • June 17, 2024 16:47
    Congress will seek answers from the government in Parliament: Deepender Singh Hooda

    Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the party will seek answers from the government in Parliament. “On behalf of the Congress Party, we pay our condolences. We pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured. The increase in railway accidents in the last 10 years is a result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Central Government towards the railways. Due to which, the lives of passengers are being lost every day,” he said.

  • June 17, 2024 16:39
    Rahul Gandhi alleges increase in railway accidents

    Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleged the increase in railway accidents in the last 10 years is a “direct result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Modi government, which has resulted in loss of lives and property of passengers on a daily basis”.

    “Today’s accident is another example of this reality - as a responsible opposition, we will continue to question this blatant negligence and hold the Modi government accountable for these accidents,” he claimed in a post on X in Hindi.

    Mr. Gandhi said the news of the death of several people due to the accident of the Kanchanjungha Express in West Bengal is extremely sad.

    “I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government should immediately provide full compensation to all the victims or their families. Congress workers are requested to provide all possible assistance in relief and rescue efforts,” he said in his post.

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 16:38
    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits train accident site

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the train accident site in West Bengal’s Rangapani. The Minister, who reached West Bengal to take stock of relief operations after the accident, announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the train accident in West Bengal.

  • June 17, 2024 16:35
    Kanchanjunga Express’ scheduled direction reversal turns tragic for some, lucky for others

    A scheduled operational procedure at Lumding, which involves a direction reversal for trains passing through the station, turned into a life-altering event for passengers in the front and last coaches of the 13174 Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express.

    A passenger in a sleeper coach located in the middle of the rake said, “The affected coaches were in the front till Lumding.” He explained that after the direction reversal, the affected four coaches — a general seating coach, two parcel vans, and a guard van — were at the rear end. The general seating coach was the most affected, being thrown onto adjacent tracks, he added.

    “Our train was moving very slowly when it reached Rangapani, a few kilometres from New Jalpaiguri,” the passenger recounted, standing beside one of the mangled coaches. Another passenger described a sudden, sharp jerk accompanied by a loud sound, and the train stopped abruptly. Upon disembarking, he saw that the goods train had hit their rake from behind. “We were having tea when the train stopped suddenly with a jerk,” he said. A pregnant woman, travelling with her family, said she fell off her seat upon impact.

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 16:33
    Railway Board says anti-train collision system not in place on mishap route

    The Railways’ ‘Kavach’ or anti-train collision system was not in place along the Guwahati-Delhi route, where a goods train collided with the Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express in the rear, a top official said. Chairperson of the Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha said that Kavach, an automatic anti-collision train protection system, is being planned for the route. “It is not there right now,” she said.

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 15:47
    Ashwini Vaishnaw reaches Bagdogra airport
  • June 17, 2024 15:40
    Puducherry CM expresses shock over train accident

    Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy expressed shock and deep sorrow over the death of passengers in a train accident in West Bengal.

    In a release, Mr. Rangasamy said, “The mishap is a matter of deep sorrow, and I am shocked over the incident leaving several passengers dead. I convey my grief to the bereaved families.” The Chief Minister also said that he is praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 15:27
    Railways to get live video feed from train accident sites

    Railways to get live video feed from train accident sites 

    Railways include live video feed from accident scenes in disaster management protocol for quicker response and evidence preservation.

  • June 17, 2024 15:09
    Tripura Government sending team to train accident site

    The Tripura Government is sending a team to the Kanchanjunga train accident site in West Bengal to provide all possible help to the passengers from the State, an official said. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the accident and is personally monitoring the situation, State’s Home Secretary Pradip Kumar Chakravarty told reporters. The Tripura Home secretary said a two-member team from Kolkata’s Tripura Bhavan will leave for the accident site at Rangapani to extend all possible help to the possible victims from the State.

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 14:54
    19 trains cancelled: Check list here

    bengal train crash.jpg

  • June 17, 2024 14:52
    Odisha Governor, CM express grief

    Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the death of many passengers in the Kanchanjungha Express train accident in neighbouring West Bengal. BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik has also expressed grief over the death of some passengers in the train accident.

  • June 17, 2024 14:38
    Signal had been defective since 5.50 a.m.: report

    The automatic signalling system between Ranipatra Railway Station and Chattar Hat Junction in West Bengal, where a goods train hit Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express in the rear, was defective since 5.50 in the morning, according to a railway source.

    “Train No 13174 (Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express) departed Rangapani station at 8:27 a.m. and stopped between Ranipatra railway station and Chattar Hat due to automatic signalling failure from 5:50 a.m.,” the source told PTI.

    According to another railway official, when the automatic signalling system fails, the station master issues a written authority called TA 912, which authorises the driver to cross all red signals in the section because of the defect. “The station master of Ranipatra had issued TA 912 to Train No 1374 (Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express),” the source said.

    Sources said that an investigation alone can establish whether the goods train was also given TA 912 to cross defective signals at speed or if it was the loco pilot, who violated the defective signal norm. If it is the latter, the driver was supposed to stop the train for one minute at each defective signal and move on with 10 kmph speed. The loco pilot’s body has questioned the Railways’ statement that the driver violated the red signal.

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 14:30
    Railway Board says goods train driver disregarded signal

    The collision near New Jalpaiguri happened because a goods train disregarded the signal and hit the Kanchanjungha Express, which was on way to Sealdah from Agartala, the Chairperson of the Railway Board has said.

  • June 17, 2024 14:26
    OPINION | Railway safety — listen to the voices from below

    Nothing focuses the nation’s collective attention on the Indian Railways as a major accident. The triple train collision at Bahanaga Bazar railway station, near Balasore in Odisha on June 2, which led to the tragic loss of over 280 lives, has evoked all the expected responses from various quarters: calls for the resignation of the Minister in charge of the Railways; collective breast beating and despair over where the Railways are headed; the sudden sprouting of ‘railway experts’ offering explanations as to how the accident occurred and remedial measures to prevent accidents in the future, and comparisons with Railway systems abroad. In short, there is an overwhelming sense of déjà vu.

    Read the full opinion piece here
  • June 17, 2024 14:15
    Unaffected portion of Kanchanjungha Express leaves crash site

    The unaffected portion of Kanchanjungha Express leaves the accident site towards Malda.

    The unaffected portion of Kanchanjungha Express has left the site towards Malda Town. The passengers have been provided with food and water. Restoration work of the site is in progress, Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, said.

  • June 17, 2024 14:13
    What is the status of Kavach installations?

    What is the status of Kavach installations? | Explained

    Kavach, an indigenously developed Traffic Collision Avoidance System uses RFID technology, loco-to-loco communication and radio infrastructure to monitor train movements and transmit signals. Union Railway Ministry tested Kavach in February but only 1,500 km of route covered.

  • June 17, 2024 14:12
    Explained | Understanding the Kavach system

    An old video of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explaining the Kavach system went viral after a goods train crashed into the Kanchanjungha Express in West Bengal. What are the salient features of the indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system by the Research Design and Standards Organisation? In which networks and routes has the system been implemented? 

    Read here
  • June 17, 2024 14:05
    Uttarakhand CM, Assam CM condole loss of lives

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, “Very sad news received about the train accident in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured.” 

    “The tragic train collision between the Kanchenjunga Express and a Goods train is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their lives and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

  • June 17, 2024 13:47
    Congress accuses Modi Government of ‘utter mismanagement’

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged in the past 10 years, the Modi Government has indulged in the utter mismanagement of the Railway Ministry. “As a responsible Opposition, it is our bounden duty to underline how the Modi Govt has systematically converted the Rail Ministry into a platform of ‘Camera-driven’ self-promotion!” he posted on X.

  • June 17, 2024 13:37
    Long-distance train services from Northeast hit

    Long-distance train services from north Bengal and the northeastern part of the country were affected due to the accident. State Government officials said additional bus services were being introduced from the region on an emergency basis to transport the affected commuters.

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 13:36
    Death toll likely to rise

    Mangled remains of the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train after a collision between them, near Rangapani railway station, on June 17, 2024.

    The toll could rise, as multiple agencies of West Bengal and Centre were simultaneously working on war footing along with locals to rescue passengers who could still be trapped inside. The deceased include the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train, a senior railway official said. The injured are being taken to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, police said.

    According to preliminary information received from rail officials, the passenger train was stationary on the tracks when the goods train rammed into it from behind.

    While two rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express were immediately thrown off the tracks under the severe impact, another bogie was seen precariously hanging mid-air with the engine of the goods train tucked underneath. Inclement weather in the region posed an additional challenge to the rescue operations, the officials said.

    The accident triggered haunting memories of the Coromandel Express disaster near Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha a year ago, which killed nearly 300 people and injured over a 1,000 others.

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 13:27
    Mamata Banerjee to visit train accident site

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will visit the train accident site in New Jalpaiguri to take stock of relief operations, officials told news agency PTI.

  • June 17, 2024 13:26
    Railway Minister announces ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for victims
  • June 17, 2024 13:07
    Home Minister, Vice President condole loss of lives

    Union Home Minister took to his social media platform X to express his condolences to family members of the deceased. “The railway accident in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal is very sad. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate accident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Amit Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended condolences to the bereaved families of the accident victims.

  • June 17, 2024 12:37
    Passenger claims relief and rescue operations were delayed

    Locals gather after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on June 17, 2024.

    A passenger from Agartala, who was in coach number S6 of the Kanchanjungha Express, said he felt a sudden jerk and the compartment screeched to a halt.

    He also claimed that the relief and rescue operations were delayed.

    “My wife, child and I somehow managed to come out of the mangled coach. We are currently stranded... The rescue operations also started quite late,” the passenger told a television channel.

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 12:15
    PM Modi announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for next of kin of deceased

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given ₹50,000. 

    ​​

    ​​

  • June 17, 2024 12:12
    Tripura monitoring situation, says CM Manik Saha
  • June 17, 2024 12:11
    Railway Minister to take stock of relief operations

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw left for West Bengal to take stock of relief operations after a goods train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri.

    PTI

  • June 17, 2024 11:55
    Goods train overshot signal and hit rear portion of Kanchanjungha train

    The Eastern Railway said the goods train overshot the signal and hit the rear portion of the Kanchanjungha train, which has two parcel vans and a guard coach in rear. No confirmation was, however, received on whether there were problems with the signaling system or explanations given on how the two trains could come so close to each other on a single track. NDRF, Divisional team and 15 Ambulance reached the site. Ministers are also in War room, it said. 

    - Shiv Sahay Singh

  • June 17, 2024 11:52
    Visuals from the Kanchanjungha Express accident

    ​​

    ​​

  • June 17, 2024 11:49
    Deeply distressing: President Murmu on loss of lives
  • June 17, 2024 11:46
    Odisha train tragedy

    Odisha train tragedy

    As the Railways recommend a CBI probe into the devastating multi-train collision in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2, The Hindu takes a look at the major developments so far

  • June 17, 2024 11:39
    Helpline numbers in Northeast Frontier Railway zone

    rail accident.jpg

  • June 17, 2024 11:25
    Special helpline booth set up at Sealdah Railway Station

    A special helpline booth has been set up at Sealdah Station following a rear-end collision involving the Down Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri. The helpline nmbers are: 033-23508794, 033-23833326.

    Passengers seeking information or assistance regarding the incident can contact this number.

    An additional help desk is also being established at Naihati station to provide further support to passengers. Helpline Number at Naihati: 033-25812128.

    Sealdah division is sincerely working to address the situation and provide assistance to those affected by the collision. We will continue to provide updates from time to time, the Eastern Railway said in a statement.

    - Shiv Sahay Singh

  • June 17, 2024 11:17
    A glimpse of the triple train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore district

    In Frames | A glimpse of the triple train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore district

    The accident took place at around 7 p.m. when two coaches of 12864 (SMVB-HWH) Yashwantpur-Howrah Express derailed near Bahanaga Railway station in Balasore district.

  • June 17, 2024 11:10
    Rescue operations going on at war footing: Railways Minister

    Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Divisional Railway officials have reached the accident site. A total of 15 ambulances and medical equipment have also reached the site of the mishap.

  • June 17, 2024 10:52
    Rescue operations underway
  • June 17, 2024 10:40
    Five dead, over 25 injured in Sealdah Kanchenjunga Express train accident

    Five people were killed and about 30 others were injured after a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express train in Darjeeling district in West Bengal. According to news agency ANI, two coaches of express train got derailed after a goods train collided with it from the rear.

    - Shiv Sahay Singh

  • June 17, 2024 10:24
    DM, SP, doctors, ambulances, disaster teams rush to site

    ​​

    ​​

  • June 17, 2024 10:23
    Visuals from the crash

  • June 17, 2024 10:22
    Goods train collides with Kanchanjungha Express near Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri

    The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on June 17 morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 a.m., the divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said.

    ​​Read the report here​​

Related Topics

indian railways / railway accident / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.