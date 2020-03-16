Kamal Nath writes to Governor stating floor test isn't possible when MLAs are in 'captivity'

Bhopal

16 March 2020 13:54 IST

Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday night directed the Chief Minister to seek a trust vote in view of resignations of the 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday wrote to State Governor Lalji Tandon stating that holding of a floor test in the Assembly was not possible in view of some MLAs of the Congress being held in “captivity” by the BJP with the help of Karnataka Police.

“I would like you to recall that when I met you on March 13, 2020, I had brought to your notice that BJP has kept many Congress MLAs as captive under the control of Karnataka Police and they were forced to give different types of statements.

“I have clarified that in such a situation holding any floor test has no meaning and it will be undemocratic and unconstitutional,” Mr. Nath stated.

Getting a reprieve of ten days after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till March 26 amid the demand for holding of a floor test, the Chief Minister also dared the BJP to bring a no-confidence motion against his government.

Amid suspense over holding of the floor test, as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday, the proceedings of the Assembly were adjourned till March 26 on the issue of coronavirus threat.

“If the BJP is demanding floor test and saying that we don’t have majority, they should bring a no-confidence motion against my government. Why are they shying away (from brining a no-confidence motion). We will prove our majority,” Mr. Nath told reporters at the state Assembly.

