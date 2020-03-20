Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister ahead of floor test

Bhopal

20 March 2020 13:24 IST

Will stick to political values and principles, he says

Asserting that he would stick to his political values and principles of 40 years, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on March 20 decided to tender his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon.

“I will continue to stick to my values. This is my strength,” he told reporters at his official residence here, ahead of the floor test scheduled in the afternoon, in the presence of Ministers on the dais. “I will continue to struggle, along with each member of the Congress family, in people’s interest.”

“It is my resolve that whether we are in power or not, we’ll continue working for the youth, the backward and farmers,” he avowed.

Claiming that the BJP was worried that the State was moving ahead in a new direction, he said, “They feared our pro-people politics. And the State’s people are witness to their betrayal towards them. I worked day and night to transform the profile of the State, elevate it to an international pedestal.”

As the Speaker on Thursday night accepted the resignations of 16 Congress rebel MLAs holed up in Bengaluru, the fate of the embattled government was virtually sealed. Earlier, the Speaker had accepted resignation of six rebels. This brought down the Congress strength to 92. On Friday morning, BJP MLA Sharad Kol’s resignation was accepted by the Speaker. While the effective strength stands at 205, the simple majority mark is 103.

‘400 promises kept’

Listing his achievements during the tenure, Mr. Nath claimed the government had kept 400 poll promises in 15 months. “We waived loans, gave electricity subsidy and land titles to Adivasis and tried to arrest the spiralling unemployment rate among the youth. The BJP couldn’t accept any of this.”

Mr. Nath further accused the BJP, which ruled the State for 15 years previously, for nurturing the mafia that he attempted to get rid of. “Along with Maharaj (Jyotiraditya Scindia) and 22 others, they scripted the conspiracy to destabilise the government. They have been on it from Day 1. Throughout my term, my attempt was not take the Congress to the palace, but bring the palace to it,” he said.