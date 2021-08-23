Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for an hour on Monday. The two leaders are said to have discussed organisational issues. While Mr. Nath briefed Mr. Gandhi on the Pradesh Congress Committee’s political activities, the leaders also discussed the party’s future strategy on the Pegasus snooping controversy, farmers’ agitation, inflation, and fuel price hikes. The meeting assumes significance as Mr. Nath is said to be among the Congress leaders pushing for election strategist Prashant Kishor to have a role in the party.
Kamal Nath meets Rahul
Special Correspondent
New Delhi:,
August 23, 2021 21:12 IST
Special Correspondent
New Delhi:,
August 23, 2021 21:12 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 23, 2021 9:13:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kamal-nath-meets-rahul/article36064347.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story