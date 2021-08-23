Kamal Nath meets Rahul

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for an hour on Monday. The two leaders are said to have discussed organisational issues. While Mr. Nath briefed Mr. Gandhi on the Pradesh Congress Committee’s political activities, the leaders also discussed the party’s future strategy on the Pegasus snooping controversy, farmers’ agitation, inflation, and fuel price hikes. The meeting assumes significance as Mr. Nath is said to be among the Congress leaders pushing for election strategist Prashant Kishor to have a role in the party.