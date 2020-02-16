Kamal Nath dares Scindia to hold protest

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has dared senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to carry out his threat of taking to the streets over unfulfilled promises in the party manifesto, saying “let him do”.

Mr. Scindia told presspersons that “If the Congress makes a promise, it meets it. Otherwise, we will have to take to the streets.”

On speculation that Mr. Scindia is being considered for the Upper House, Mr. Nath said the Madhya Pradesh party coordination committee meeting on Saturday would not discuss the Rajya Sabha election or the Cabinet expansion.