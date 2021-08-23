Kalyan Singh cremated, top leaders attend funeral

Funeral procession of former U.P. Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, at Narora in Bulandshahr on August 23, 2021.

Aligarh/Bulandshahr (U.P.)

23 August 2021 17:19 IST

The two-time CM died at a Lucknow hospital on August 21 after spending weeks in the ICU

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was cremated on August 23 with senior leaders, party workers and a large number of local people congregating at Bansi Ghat in Bulandshahr’s Narora town for the last rites.

Rajveer Singh lit his father’s pyre at the funeral attended by senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The two-time CM, who had also been the Rajasthan Governor, died at a Lucknow hospital on August 21 after spending weeks in the ICU.

A Hindutva icon, Singh was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister when ‘Kar sevaks” demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.