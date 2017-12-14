Kalvari submarine a big step in defence preparedness, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally commissioned the first of six Scorpene diesel-electric submarines into the Navy on Thursday. This is the Navy’s first modern conventional submarine in almost two decades since the INS Sindhushastra was procured from Russia in July 2000.

“It is a matter of pride for me to commission this submarine. Kalvari’s induction in the Navy is a big step in defence preparedness,” Mr. Modi said, lauding the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) for undertaking the project to construct the six submarines with technology transfer from the Naval Group (Formerly DCNS) of France.

The Scorpene submarines can undertake different missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance, the MDL officials said. The second of the Scorpenes, Khanderi, was launched in January 2017, and is undergoing sea trials. The third, Karanj, is being readied for launch shortly. The rest are in various stages of outfitting. The project is expected to be over by 2020.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said peace in the Indian Ocean, the lifeline of global trade, “is better off with INS Kalvari and her follow on submarines.”

INS Kalvari is manned by a team of eight officers and 35 sailors.