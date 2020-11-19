Kalaburagi to Hindon direct flight flagged off

Kalaburagi

19 November 2020 05:39 IST

The first direct flight operations from Kalaburagi in Karnataka to Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, were flagged off on Wednesday under Regional Connectivity Scheme Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN). Star Air was awarded the route last year. The airline will operate three weekly flights on the route and will deploy its 50-seater Embraer-145 luxury aircraft, an official statement said. PTI

Situated at less than 30 km from New Delhi, Hindon airport belongs to the Indian Air Force and the land was handed over to Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development of the new civil enclave. IAF granted necessary permissions for use of the airbase for civilian flights under the UDAN scheme.

Kalaburagi airport, 13.8 km from this district headquarters town, has been operationalised under UDAN to boost the aerial connectivity of Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities.

“Till date, 295 routes and 53 airports, including five heliports and two Water Aerodromes, have been operationalised under the UDAN scheme”, it was stated.