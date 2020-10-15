Kabir Kala Manch’s plays, songs led to violence, death at Bhima Koregaon: NIA

Central agency files third chargesheet, says banned CPI (Maoist) misled Dalits

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said, “Activists of Kabir Kala Manch (KKM) were making objectionable statements about history which were detrimental to the social harmony and they were playing street plays, singing objectionable songs which led to stone pelting, violence, arson and death in the area of Koregaon Bhima.”

The Central agency filed its second supplementary chargesheet in the Bhima Koregaon violence that took place during a programme at Shaniwar Pada, Pune organised on December 31, 2017 under the banner of ‘Elgar Parishad’. Some performers enacted short plays, danced and sang. According to the NIA, the banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist) had an organisational role in the programme “to implicate strong Maoist thoughts in the depressed classes to turn them towards unconstitutional violent activities”.

The three chargesheets filed in the case have no mention of Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote, executive president of an outfit called Samastha Hindu Aghadi; and Sambhaji Bhide ‘Guruji’, who heads an outfit called Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan. Their names were registered on the basis of an eyewitness account that they had incited violence against the Dalit congregation. They were charged for rioting, violent attacks on Dalits, and causing communal disharmony.

The probe agency said KKM’s Sudhir Dhawale, who was arrested on June 6, 2018 and is currently at the Taloja Central Jail, had performed in different parts of Maharashtra, made malicious speeches, spread false history, made disputable statements and incited objectionable slogans.

KKM was formed sometime in 2002 and indulged in street plays, cultural activities, poetry reading, etc.. Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor (arrested on September 7 and currently in Taloja Central Jail) have been associated with KKM since 2003. According to the NIA, the CPI (Maoist) systematically entered in KKM in such a way that the operation went unnoticed in 2005.

The chargesheet states, “It is revealed that the policy of the banned organisation CPI (Maoist) is that by misleading the Dalit faction to propagate the hardcore Maoist philosophy amongst the Dalits – these acts are ultra vires to the Constitution of India; it is also intend to take the Dalits on the path of violence, as such as a part of pursuing this policy, Dhawale of KKM and its other activists were making objectionable statements about history which were detrimental to the social harmony and they were playing street-plays, singing objectionable songs. As a result of which, in the vicinity area of Koregaon-Bhima grave situation of stone pelting, violence, arson and death of an innocent person took place.”

The agency adds, “Using the platform of Elgar Parishad Programme, Dhawale and other of KKM namely, Mr Gorkhe, Mr Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap (arrested on September 8 currently at Byculla jail) have established underground contact with the banned organisation CPI (Maoist) through its activists working at Delhi namely Rona Wilson (arrested on June 8, 2018 currently at Taloja Central Jail) and (Prof) Hany Babu (arrested on July 28 currently at Taloja Central Jail).”

It is NIA’s contention that, “The play performed by KKM trio, ‘Peshwai ki Lokshah’ they said ill about the government established by law and promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, peace and tranquility.”

“The trio are members of CPI (Maoist) in urban areas on the directions of wanted accused Milind Teltumbde (chargesheeted). In order to take directions for furthering activities of CPI (Maoist) in urban area in 2011, they stayed in Korchi for two-three months and underwent training related to usage of weapons, explosives and physical activities etc,” the chargesheet mentions.