ADVERTISEMENT

K. Sanjay Murthy to be next Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Updated - November 18, 2024 11:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu

The Hindu Bureau

In this June 8, 2024 file photo, K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, during a press conference, in New Delhi. Murthy has been appointed as the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (November 18, 2024) appointed 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer K. Sanjay Murthy as the new Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointment came two days ahead of the completion of the incumbent Girish Chandra Murmu’s tenure. Mr. Murmu was appointed CAG in August 2020.

Mr. Murthy is currently posted as Secretary, Department of Higher Education, and his tenure was to end on December 31, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

"By virtue of the power vested in her by clause (1) of article 148 of the Constitution of India, the President has been pleased to appoint K Sanjay Murthy to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Girish Chandra Murmu assumed office as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on August 8, 2020. He will complete his term on November 20, 2024.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US