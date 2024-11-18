K. Sanjay Murthy to be next Comptroller and Auditor General of India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (November 18, 2024) appointed 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer K. Sanjay Murthy as the new Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

The appointment came two days ahead of the completion of the incumbent Girish Chandra Murmu’s tenure. Mr. Murmu was appointed CAG in August 2020.

Mr. Murthy is currently posted as Secretary, Department of Higher Education, and his tenure was to end on December 31, 2024

"By virtue of the power vested in her by clause (1) of article 148 of the Constitution of India, the President has been pleased to appoint K Sanjay Murthy to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, said.

Girish Chandra Murmu assumed office as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on August 8, 2020. He will complete his term on November 20, 2024.

(With PTI inputs)

