K. Sanjay Murthy to be next Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu

Published - November 18, 2024 10:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
In this June 8, 2024 file photo, K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, during a press conference, in New Delhi. Murthy has been appointed as the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India

In this June 8, 2024 file photo, K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, during a press conference, in New Delhi. Murthy has been appointed as the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union government on Monday (November 18, 2024) said K. Sanjay Murthy will be the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Mr. Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu.

Mr. Murthy is currently Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

"By virtue of the power vested in her by clause (1) of article 148 of the Constitution of India, the President has been pleased to appoint K Sanjay Murthy to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, said.

Girish Chandra Murmu assumed office as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on August 8, 2020. He will complete his term on November 20.

0 / 0
