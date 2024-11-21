K. Sanjay Murthy sworn in as Comptroller and Auditor General

Former Higher Education Secretary K. Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (November 21, 2024)

.Mr. Murthy, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu.

Mr. Murthy was named the new CAG by the Centre on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Girish Chandra Murmu completed his tenure as the CAG on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

"At a ceremony held today at 10 am in the Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan, K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He made and subscribed to the oath of office before the President," the President's office said in a statement.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

