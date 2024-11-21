ADVERTISEMENT

K. Sanjay Murthy sworn in as Comptroller and Auditor General

Published - November 21, 2024 11:55 am IST - New Delhi

Sanjay Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, made the oath of office before President Droupadi Murmu.

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India K Sanjay Murthy, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, November 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Higher Education Secretary K. Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (November 21, 2024)

.Mr. Murthy, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu.

Mr. Murthy was named the new CAG by the Centre on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Girish Chandra Murmu completed his tenure as the CAG on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

"At a ceremony held today at 10 am in the Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan, K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He made and subscribed to the oath of office before the President," the President's office said in a statement.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

