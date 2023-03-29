K. Kavitha’s representative appears before ED

March 29, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

A representative of Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K. Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday to facilitate extraction of data from the mobile phones deposited by her in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

On Monday, the agency had written to Ms. Kavitha seeking her presence or that of her representative for the purpose. Earlier this month, it recorded her statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED has alleged that the Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who was earlier arrested in the case, allegedly represented the interests of Ms. Kavitha. He along with co-accused Abhishek Boinpally and chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla was allegedly a front for the “South Group” that was extended favours under the erstwhile excise policy.

As alleged by the agency, Mr. Pillai was a 32.5% partner in Indo Spirits, which had got a wholesale liquor licence. It was a partnership firm among Mr. Pillai, one Prem Rahul (32.5%) and Indospirit Distribution Limited (35%), wherein he and Mr. Rahul allegedly represented the ‘benami’ investments of Ms. Kavitha and YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghav Magunta, respectively.

Mr. Pillai and others have been accused of orchestrating the plan to form a cartel of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers which controlled over 30% of the whole liquor business in Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED have alleged that the policy was modified to extend a high profit margin of 12% to wholesalers and close to 185% profit margin to retailers. The then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communication and media in-charge Vijay Nair, on behalf of AAP leaders, received ₹100 crore in advance from the “South Group” whose prominent entities were Mr. Reddy, his son, Ms. Kavitha and Aurobindo Pharma director P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, the ED has alleged.

