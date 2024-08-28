K. Kavitha’s bail: What is PMLA’s bail concession for women? | Explained

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in graft and money laundering cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. A Bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan also castigated the Delhi High Court’s decision to deny the application of a rare leeway that the bail provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) provide women when it rejected Kavitha’s bail plea back in April.

On July 1, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of the BRS leader noting that she was “well-educated” and thus could not be considered “vulnerable” so as to fall within the ambit of the exception. Similarly, a trial court order in April by Judge Kaveri Baweja reasoned that the specific PMLA provision could not apply to a woman who is clearly “well-educated” and “well-placed in society.”

What is the exeception?

Section 45 of the PMLA imposes stringent “twin conditions” for obtaining bail in money laundering cases. First, the accused has to prove that he or she is prima facie innocent of the offence and second, the accused should be able to convince the judge that he or she is not likely to commit any offence while out on bail. These rigorous requirements make the provision draconian, virtually rendering it impossible for anyone to obtain bail until the completion of the trial.

However, there is a crucial exception to this bail standard. The proviso to clause (1) of Section 45 allows courts the discretion to exempt persons below 16 years of age, women, the sick or the infirm from these dual conditions for bail. It is similar to the exemptions provided for women and minors under other criminal law statutes — such as under Section 437 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC).

What did the top Court say?

At the outset, a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan elucidated that the concession provided to women under the PMLA owes its origin to Article 15(3) of the Constitution, which mandates that the state make special provisions for women and children, identifying them as vulnerable groups.

In the impugned order, the High Court reasoned that K. Kavitha is a “well-educated and accomplished woman” with significant accomplishments in politics and social work. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma further noted that she had served as both a Member of Parliament and a Member of the Legislative Council. As a result, the judge underscored, that the BRS leader could not be equated to a “vulnerable woman who may have been misused to commit an offence” — the category of women that the PMLA exception applies to. Reliance was also placed on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Saumya Chaurasia v. Directorate of Enforcement (2023) to buttress the argument that nowadays educated and well-placed women could also veer into illegal activities while pursuing commercial ventures.

However, Justice B.R. Gavai observed in the order that the High Court had in fact “misapplied” the Saumya Chaurasia judgment. He pointed out that the ruling had actually urged judges to “be more sensitive and sympathetic” toward the category of vulnerable persons covered by the first proviso to Section 45 of the PMLA. While there was no mandate for courts to grant bail in every case involving individuals within this category, the Bench underscored that the 2023 verdict had cautioned judges to use their discretion judiciously and prudently while considering such cases involving the deprivation of personal liberty.

“Further, this Court in the case of Saumya Chaurasia does not say that merely because a woman is highly educated or sophisticated or a Member of Parliament or a Member of Legislative Assembly, she is not entitled to the benefit of the proviso to Section 45(1) of the PMLA,” Justice Gavai clarified.

What are the judicial precedents?

In June last year, the Delhi High Court granted bail to 49-year-old Preeti Chandra, wife of Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED. During the proceedings, the central agency argued that the accused was not a “household” lady but was at the helm of multiple companies and thus did not qualify for the bail concession under the PMLA.

Dismissing such a contention, Justice Jasmeet Singh pointed out that neither the PMLA nor the Constitution intended to “classify women” on the basis of their education and social standing. He reasoned that such beneficial provisions which are reflective of the “constitutional spirit” must be given a liberal interpretation.

“Thus, to argue what kind of woman is entitled to fall within the proviso to section 45(1) PMLA by creating an ad-hoc illusionary sub-classification of educated women, business women, women belonging to high social strata, within the broader classification of “woman”, as sought to be done by the respondent, is misconceived,” the Court asserted. However, certain qualifiers were added — the accused must not be a flight risk, nor should they be capable of influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence to be eligible for bail. This bail order was subsequently affrimed by the Supreme Court in August last year.