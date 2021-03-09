Jyotiraditya’s comeback to Rahul’s comment

New Delhi

09 March 2021 16:07 IST

Mr. Gandhi had said Mr. Scindia will be never made CM by BJP and will now be a backbencher

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday came out with a repartee to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s comment that Mr. Scindia would be never made a chief minister by the BJP and would now be a backbencher.

“I wish the kind of concern that Rahulji is expressing now was expressed when I was in the Congress. I won’t say anything more than this,” Mr. Scindia told reporters outside the Parliament House.

Mr. Gandhi made the comment while addressing the national executive of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC)in the capital on Monday. “He [Mr. Scindia] would have become the chief minister had he stayed with the Congress but he has become a backbencher in the BJP. He could have worked with workers to strengthen the organisation. I had told him that ‘one day you will become the chief minister’ but he chose another route,” a source quoted Mr. Gandhi as saying. “Write it down, he will never become chief minister there,” he added. He appealed to the IYC members to work tirelessly irrespective of “who comes in or who leaves the party”.

Collapse of Kamal Nath-led govt

Last March, Mr. Scindia’s switch to the BJP from the Congress, along with 22 of his supporters who were lawmakers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, triggered the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government.

Both Mr. Scindia and Mr. Gandhi, considered to be close friends at one point, carefully avoided sharp words against each other.

While the Congress-turned-BJP leader simply refused to comment on the Gandhis, Mr. Gandhi went only as far as saying that he [Mr Scindia] wouldn’t be given the kind of respect he enjoyed in the Congress.

The Congress’s choice of chief ministers after winning the Assembly polls in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in December 2018 reflected the party’s old guard versus young turks tussle.

Though Mr. Gandhi was the party president then, his chief ministerial preference of Mr. Scindia and Sachin Pilot for Rajasthan was “vetoed” by senior leaders with the backing of his mother and incumbent Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi.

Aware of the background politics that was at play, Pankaj Chaturvedi, a former Congress spokesperson in MP and a Scindia loyalist, took a fresh dig at Mr Gandhi. “Rahul ji You already have these 3 options. who can be the chief ministers @SachinPilot in rajasthan @TS_SinghDeo ji in Chhattisgarh and @sherryontopp in Punjab. @RahulGandhi sir when r u doing this,” he tweeted.