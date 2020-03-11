Jyotiraditya Scindia’s defection a shameless act: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi

11 March 2020 21:13 IST

“BJP trying to topple democratically elected government through horse-trading,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister says.

Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s defection from the Congress to the BJP was a “shameless act”, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. However, he would rather have opportunists and careerists who cannot face the agni pariksha — trial by fire — leave the party than betray it from within.

“Of the 18 years he was in the party, he held one position or the other for 17 years. MP, Union Minister, AICC general secretary... He could not win his own seat in 2019, and could not digest the fact that politics also involves setbacks and times without power,” the senior Congress leader told The Hindu.

The BJP was trying to topple a democratically elected government in Madhya Pradesh through horse-trading, Mr. Gehlot said.

“They did the same thing in Karnataka earlier, and now the model is being attempted in Madhya Pradesh,” he said. “They are spending huge amounts of money, and intimidating MLAs to take power by hook or crook. This is not an ideological fight, but a naked misuse of power and money.”

No threat in Rajasthan

The Chief Minister said his government in Rajasthan did not face such a threat, as he had comfortable numbers in the Assembly. “In M.P., our government has a narrow majority and the BJP is trying to exploit the situation.”

Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP has 72 in the Rajasthan Assembly which has a strength of 200. Congress has the support of at least 10 independent MLAs and a few other smaller parties.

His deputy and State party chief Sachin Pilot is reportedly upset with Mr. Gehlot, but the Chief Minister did not directly answer a question on the topic. He said the younger generation must show patience and wait for their turn. “Many of us seniors in the party holding positions of power were Youth Congress, NSUI activists when Indira Gandhi lost the election in 1977. I became a PCC chief in 1984, and it took 14 more years before I became the CM in 1998,” he said, calling upon younger leaders to stay united behind the party in these difficult times. “Only the Congress ideology can save the country from the danger of divisive communalism. Young leaders must work hard to strengthen the high command. And take over the leadership of the party soon.”

No need for party poll

Opposing the demand from certain leaders of the party that the Congress should go for an organisational election to choose a new president, Mr. Gehlot said the last election had taken place only two years ago.

“Rahul Gandhi was elected president then. In a particular situation, Rahul-ji quit the post, and we should allow him the time he wants to think about it. We don’t need an election now. Soniaji is the president and she should continue the present arrangement in consultation with State leaders and others,” Mr. Gehlot said.