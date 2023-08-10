HamberMenu
Jyotiraditya Scindia takes aim at former friend and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

He says that all problems in northeast India started with “appeasement politics” of the Congress

August 10, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP leader and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was scathing in his criticism of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance or INDIA bloc during the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He accused the alliance of using the violence in Manipur as a “launchpad” for itself and politicising the issue and blamed his previous party, the Congress, for the problems in the northeastern State. “All problems in NE started with appeasement politics of the Congress when they allowed intruders inside the border,” he said.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that the Prime Minister does not consider Manipur a part of India, Mr. Scindia said, “Seeing (regions of) India as different parts is your thought process, not ours.”

“In the temple of democracy, we are where the country’s 140 crore take inspiration from. It is clear that these people [Opposition] do not care about the post of PM or India or the post of President but just care about their status,” he added.

Taking a dig at Mr. Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ slogan, the Minister said the shop has “corruption, lies, appeasement and arrogance”.

“You have changed the name of the dukaan (shop) but you are selling the same thing,” Mr. Scindia added.

When Opposition members took a swipe at the Minister for shifting from the Congress to the BJP, he retorted, “You only changed me.”

